ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) —Dr. Phil McGraw will be the guest speaker at the 15th anniversary Go Red For Women event and luncheon.

The event will be on Tuesday, May 21, at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers.

Tables and tickets are available for purchase now. You can visit www.neagored.heart.com or call 479-439-6800 for more information.