‘Make-A-Wish’ Foundation Sends Local Child To Legoland

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Nicholas, a 10-year-old from Benton County, has always dreamed of going to Legoland. Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, his dream will become a reality.

Nicholas is a fourth-grade student at Mary Mae Jones Elementary School in Bentonville. His family says he's always been amazed by the structures at Legoland in San Diego.

On Monday (March 11) the entire school surprised Nickolas with a pep rally to tell him that his wish had been granted.

"That was definitely a surprise when I went out there and I saw everybody cheering me on," Nicholas said. "I'm thankful for what Make-A-Wish has done."

Students at his school came together to give him gifts that he can take along with him on his trip to California. Nicholas will embark on his journey to Legoland over spring break.