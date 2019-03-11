Man’s Body Found Floating On Beaver Lake

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) —A man’s body was found floating in Beaver Lake approximately 50 yards from the shoreline on Saturday, March 9, an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) official told 5NEWS.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, a boat was found floating near the Highway 12 boat ramp on Beaver Lake. A trailer and vehicle were found at the ramp as well. The vehicle was running.

The AGFC identified the man as 57-year-old Jeffrey Wolff.

Wolff was found floating face down in the water.

He was transported to a Northwest Medical Center and later pronounced dead by medical center staff.

The AGFC is not sure if his death was caused by a boating accident or health issue.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.