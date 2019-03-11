Misdemeanor Assault Charge Dropped Against Farmington Officer

Taron Mahone

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — A Farmington officer is back at work after a Washington County prosecutor declined to pursue a domestic assault charge against him.

Taron Mahone, 43, was arrested in December 2018 in connection with third-degree assault after a woman told sheriff’s deputies that Mahone hurt her during a fight.

Deputy prosecutor Charles Duell decided to dismiss the misdemeanor charge due to a lack of evidence against Mahone.

Duell said he spoke to the woman and reviewed the case file.

Mahone had been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

