Nelly, TLC, Flo Rida Coming To The AMP In August

ROGERS (KFSM) — Hip-Hop musicians Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida will be stopping in Northwest Arkansas in August as part of their collaborative tour.

The three acts are coming together for the tour, which will stop at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, Aug. 20, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 15) at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale online or by phone, or at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 15. They’ll also be available March 15 and after at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600. Ticket prices range from $30 to $125 plus fees. A Lawn 4-Pack offers lawn tickets for $25 each in the four-pack while supplies last.

Grammy Award-winner Nelly has sold more than 22.5 million albums in the U.S. and has been a performer, TV/film actor and a sports commentator on Fox Sports. His biggest hits include “Hot in Here, “Dilemma” with Kelly Rowland, “Country Grammar,” “Cruise” and “Ride With Me.”

TLC is the best-selling American female group of all time, selling more than 70 million records worldwide. The letters stood for the names of the group’s members: Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and the late Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopes. Their many hits include songs such as “Waterfalls,” “Creep,” “No Scrubs,” “Baby-Baby-Baby” and “Unpretty.”

Flo Rida may be best known for his collaboration with T-Pain, “Low,” but the Miami-based rapper has had a string of hits since, mainly collaborating with some of the biggest names in pop and Hip-Hop, including “Right Round” featuring Kesha, “Wild Ones” featuring Sia, “In the Ayer” featuring will.i.am and “Club Can’t Handle Me” featuring David Guetta, who also collaborated with him on Guetta’s hit “Where Them Girls At” featuring Flo Rida and Nicki Minaj. Flo Rida has sold more than 100 million singles worldwide.