Northside Revels In Basketball Titles

HOT SPRINGS (KFSM)- For a select few, the Arkansas basketball season ends in Hot Springs. For an even smaller group, it ends in victory. This year, in the 6A, it was Fort Smith Northside taking all the glory

Senior Greg Washington speaks for every fan watching Jersey Wolfenbarger's game winning shot hang in the air. "I think my heart is still in my stomach, gotta go to a doctor to get it out."

After the shot fell, Wolfenbarger had one thing on her mind

"I was just trying to find a teammate to hug, because the whole year they always tell me I believe in you I believe in you, and it was really special. For them to always pick me up when I’m down, and always have my back, this was my chance to give it back to them."

It was title number seven for girl's coach Rickey Smith, and that number means something special to the coach, who lost his father a few years ago.

"We raced greyhound dogs growing up, he and I, and every dog he had that was good, he numbered it seven. So I've been chasing this for a long time, and I wish they could be here to see it."

And the day wasn’t done for Northside, with the boys hanging on to beat Bryant for the title.

Five buses brought 250 Northside students to the game, and they left happy.

"Two rings in one day you can’t ask for anything better than that."

Boys head coach Eric Burnett thinks Northside’s big day could signal a shift in power in the state of Arkansas

"Everybody thinks that basketball is only played in the Little Rock area, maybe east, nobody thinks that when it comes to the west side of Fort Smith, or the west side of the state and Fort Smith, they think basketball is not played. I think we beat four really good teams to win this title, and I’m just proud of them."

The Lady Bears and Grizzlies aren’t going anywhere. Just ask boys MVP Jaylin Williams

"Basically, what he’s saying is, we’re gonna be back next year, basically."

We don’t actually know yet what next year holds, but in 2019, the 6A basketball world runs through Fort Smith.