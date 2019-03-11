× Police: Rogers Man Had Sexual Relationship With 14-Year-Old

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl over the last two months.

Jose Jaime Torres, 32, was arrested Friday (March 8) in connection with second-degree sexual assault and computer child pornography — both Class B felonies.

Rogers police said they received a tip that Torres had been messaging in the girl in February about getting together. He said he worried they would get in trouble, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Torres told investigators he was in love with the girl and believed she was in love with him. Torres add that he knew what did he was wrong, but he “had to follow his heart,” according to the affidavit.

Torres was being held Monday (March 11) at the Benton County Jail on a $30,000 bond.