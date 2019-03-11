Second Chances Recovery Retail Store Offers New Service To Visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — Second Chances Recovery Retail Store is offering a new service to the community while giving to those in need.

Recently, they opened a coffee and pastry bar. Behind the counter are people who are in the recovery program.

This is an effort to provide recovery resources and services to rehabilitate those who might be struggling with addiction.

Not only are they serving coffee, but they're offering educational courses, counseling, transitional housing, job training and other means of support and assistance.

People who are most impacted by the program are those recovering from addiction or those who are trying to re-enter society after leaving detention centers.

If you would like to support this cause, the store is open every weekday until 6 p.m.