Storm Spotter Training Taking Place In Fort Smith Tonight

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Tulsa office of the National Weather Service will hold a storm spotter training class tonight in Fort Smith.

The class will take place at 6 p.m. at the Emergency Management Office (EOC), 8400 Zero Street in Fort Smith.

The training is free. No registration is required.

Storm spotter training will also take place in Westville this Saturday (March 16) at 10 a.m. at Impact Church and in Bentonville at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 in the NWACC Auditorium. A class is also set for 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, in Tahlequah, but a location has yet to be determined.