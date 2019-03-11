Storm Spotter Training Taking Place In Fort Smith Tonight

Posted 12:10 pm, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:14PM, March 11, 2019

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Tulsa office of the National Weather Service will hold a storm spotter training class tonight in Fort Smith.

The class will take place at 6 p.m. at the Emergency Management Office (EOC), 8400 Zero Street in Fort Smith.

The training is free. No registration is required.

Storm spotter training will also take place in Westville this Saturday (March 16) at 10 a.m. at Impact Church and in Bentonville at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 in the NWACC Auditorium. A class is also set for 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, in Tahlequah, but a location has yet to be determined.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.