UA Host High School Science Fair

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas welcomed local high school students to campus Monday (March 11) for the Northwest Arkansas Regional Science and Engineering Fair.

The annual event on the Fayetteville campus gives the students a chance to have their science experiments judged by professionals working in science and math-based careers.

Over 250 students from 15 counties across the region participated.

They say the science fair gives them a chance to not only show off their hard work but to also get real-world advice.

"I think one major thing that I've learned over the years is just topic selection and finding something that's going to matter because you can run test over all the things you want to but unless it's going to directly affect how we function as a society and specifically in the scientific community then I think, not that it's not worth doing, but it might not have great as great results as something that`s going to have an effect," said London Blackwell, a junior from Alma High School.

Today's winners will move on to the state competition in Conway next month.