The weathe pattern is bringing us waves of showers of the next few days. Temperatures slowly warm by Wednesday when we get a south wind. Sunny weather is likely for the second-half of the week.

Afternoon high temperatures will feel similar to yesterday.

Futurecast 7AM - Some light rain showers are still possibly south of I-40 during the morning commute.

Futurecast 12PM - We're dry by lunchtime and through the afternoon. More rain moves in overnight.

-Sabrina