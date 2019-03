Episode 2 of 5 – Weather Alert Week 2019

Meteorologist Joe Pennington revisits an area in Denning, Arkansas that was hit by an EF-4 tornado in 2011. He spoke with one of the tornado survivors to recount the event.

Presented by: Bud Anderson Home Services

- 5NEWS Weather Team