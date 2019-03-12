Arkansas Governor Signs $95M Highway Funding Bill Into Law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has signed into law a $95 million highway funding bill that will raise fuel taxes for the first time in 20 years, setting up an election-year fight over another part of the plan that will go before voters next year.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday signed legislation imposing a new wholesale tax on fuel that will raise gas prices by 3 cents a gallon and diesel by 6 cents. The new law also taps into at least $35 million in expected revenue from casinos and imposes an additional registration fee on electric and hybrid vehicles.