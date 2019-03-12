× Arkansas Routs Western Illinois For 13th Win

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Western Illinois might be off to one of their best starts in recent history but that doesn’t mean the Leathernecks can match up with Arkansas.

The Razorbacks scored early and then scored often in the middle innings as the routed WIU for a 8-0 win inside Baum-Walker Stadium. The second and final game of the series is scheduled for Wednesday but is in jeopardy due to expected storms in the area.

Arkansas (13-2) got on the board in the first thanks to a Trevor Ezell RBI groundout but it was the long ball that blew the game open. Casey Martin’s solo home run in the fifth pushed the lead to 4-0 then Heston Kjerstad’s two run blast in the seventh opened up a seven run lead.

The early support was more than enough for starting pitcher Patrick Wicklander as the freshman lefty continues to impress in the first five weeks of the season. Wicklander picked up his second straight win as he threw five scoreless innings while allowing one hit, one walk and struck out eight. On the season, Wicklander has now struck out 29 batters in 18.1 innings of work.

Kjerstad continues to swing a hot bat as he picked up four more hits and has raised his average to .348 after a slow start to the season.