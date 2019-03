BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Osage Creek Cultivation in Berryville received approval from the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission on Monday (March 12) to start growing plants.

Osage Creek is the second cultivation facility in the state to receive approval. BOLD Team in Cotton Plant, Arkansas, about an hour east of Little Rock, was the first facility to be approved in January 2019.

Arkansas MMC says the first dispensary inspection will take place by early April.