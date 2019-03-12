Early Voting Numbers Show Voters Turning Down Tax Increases To Fund Major Projects

(KFSM) — Early election numbers are in for two special elections being held Tuesday (Mar. 12) where voters will decide on whether to use temporary sales taxes to fund two big projects.

In Benton County, early voters have voted against a ⅛-cent sales tax increase to pay for a new courts facility that would be built downtown on Northeast Second Street across from the current Benton County Courthouse.

Out of the 4,785 early votes cast results are showing 42% (2,015) of voters are for the tax increase for a new court facility and 58% (2, 761) voters are against.

In Fort Smith, residents are voting for a temporary one-cent sales tax increase that would help pay for the completion of the U.S. Marshal’s Museum.

Early voters cast 3,335 ballots with 37% (1,249) in favor of the temporary sales tax increase and 63% (2,083) against.

Stay with 5NEWS for the final election results once all the votes have been counted.