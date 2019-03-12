Fort Smith Civil Rights Leader Dies At Age 95

Photo Gallery
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A well known Fort Smith woman and Civil Rights leader has died.
Euba Winton-Harris passed away Monday (March 11) at the age of 95.
Winton-Harris was the former Director at the Mallalieu Community Development Center where she helped empower the black community through that ministry.
She is remembered for helping people from low-income families get their college degrees and helping displaced workers find jobs through the Western Arkansas Employment Development Agency.
Euba’s son, Reginald Moore told 5NEWS that his mother was known for helping those in need, often with money from her own pocket. He wrote the following obituary for his mother.
“Euba Harris-Winton, 95, heard the Master’s call to enter His kingdom on Monday afternoon, March 11, 2019. Euba entered this world on June 26, 1923 to Rev. Daniel Haven Edward Harris and Martha T. Hill Harris, in Cotton Plant, Arkansas. She was the eldest of three girls born to this union. Her sisters Aloise Harris Halley and Doris Jean Harris, along with her parents, brother, and sisters from her father’s first marriage, proceded her in death. Euba’s early life was given to God and set the course for her life’s work. Her education included Howard Elementary and Lincoln High School, where she was a avid participant of and excelled in sports. After graduation, she attended Philander Smith College. She returned to the Fort Smith area to start raising a family of five girls Sandra Faye Waters Thompson of Victorville, CA, Gwenetta Marie Moore McElroy of Vallejo, CA, Vera Louise Moore Shepherd (Benny), Anthonette Revella Moore Oreggio (deceased), Erika Danielle Winton Walker (McArthur), all of Fort Smith, AR; five sons Jeffrey Dean Matthews of Fort Smith, AR, Bishop Jonathan Doyle Keaton I (Beverly) of Springfield, IL, Jerry Harris Dickerson Sr. (deceased) of Bakersfield, CA, Reginald Elliott Moore of Fort Smith, AR, and Edward Daniel Winton of Tampa, FL. In 1970, the General Board of Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church developed a breakthrough outreach mission ministry, the Black Community Developers program and hired her to lead the program in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Under the local leadership of Rev. Ulysses Richard Preston and the now defunct Mallalieu United Methodist church and now Mission United Methodist Church , Euba brought attention to the atrocities facing not only the black community, but the plight of the poor, disadvantaged, and disenfranchised. During her 27 years as a community developer, she helped to enrich lives of all who walked through the community development center, met with city, state, presidents and world leaders. A devout member of her local United Methodist Women’s organization, she was elected to lead the North Arkansas UMW. Because of her progressive leadership, she was selected by the UMC in 1984 to represent the church at the End of the Decade for Women in Nairobi, Kenya. Throughout the years, Euba has participated on numerous boards, agencies and councils in the church and local community. She was appointed by Governor David Pryor to complete the unexpired term of Donald Carter as Justice of the Peace, while Carter was away from the city. Honored and respected by many groups for her multiple accomplishments, she has received many awards and honors across the United States. Ms. Harris-Winton is a lifelong United Methodist and a member of the Mission United Methodist Church. She leaves to celebrate her home going four daughters Sandra, Gwenetta, Vera, and Erika; four sons Jeffrey, Jonathan, Reginald, and Edward; twenty-three grandchildren Thomas, DeWayne, Leslie, Terry, Jonathan II, Tandreka, Anaya, Jerry Jr., Demetrius, Thelonius, Nigel, Porcha, Cassandra, Benny III, Aloise, Robert, Marie, Daniel, Alicia, Matthew, MiNadja, Emmanuel, Imani; twenty-two great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; niece Marian Halley, and nephews Augustus Jr. and Brian Halley. She also leaves a devoted family friend Mamie Evans, numerous other relatives and friends. Euba quietly departed this transitory life peacefully resting at home, with family beside her.” – Reginald Moore