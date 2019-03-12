Fort Smith Civil Rights Leader Dies At Age 95

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A well known Fort Smith woman and Civil Rights leader has died.

Euba Winton-Harris passed away Monday (March 11) at the age of 95.

Winton-Harris was the former Director at the Mallalieu Community Development Center where she helped empower the black community through that ministry.

She is remembered for helping people from low-income families get their college degrees and helping displaced workers find jobs through the Western Arkansas Employment Development Agency.

Euba’s son, Reginald Moore told 5NEWS that his mother was known for helping those in need, often with money from her own pocket. He wrote the following obituary for his mother.