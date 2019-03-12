Fort Smith Police Department Hosting Chili Cook-Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Fire Department is hosting a chili cook-off Friday (March 15) at the Evangel Temple Church and are inviting the whole community to come out.

All of the money raised will benefit a firefighter whose daughter was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.

It will cost $5 to get in the door and once inside you can taste all of the chilies your heart desires.

Firefighters are preparing for the event by making a new batch of chili each shift until Friday.

Awards will be given for the best, worst and the hottest. Doors open at 11 a.m.