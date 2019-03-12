Fort Smith Voters Deny Marshals Museum Tax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Voters in Fort Smith have voted against a one-cent sales tax increase for nine-months to support completion of the U.S. Marshals Museum in a special election held Tuesday, March 12.

The sales tax hike lost by a vote of 3,670 in favor and 6,726 against. There was a 22% voter turn out in Sebastian County

The tax was expected to generate about 16-million dollars over nine months to pay for exhibits inside the museum.

About 500 voters were cast each day during early voting that started on Tuesday, March 5. The Sebastian County Clerk called the high turnout of early voters unusual for a special election.

The tax would have begun in July and run through next March (2020) when it would end.

Museum officials estimate that the museum will have an annual economic impact of $15 million to $22 million once it’s open.