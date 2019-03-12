× Gafford Racks Up SEC Honors, Joe Named To All-Freshman Team

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – When the awards for the SEC regular season were handed out on Tuesday, it should come as no surprise that Daniel Gafford was there to clean up.

The Arkansas forward was named to the league’s all-defensive team, the all-SEC first team and the Associated Press first team all-SEC as he led the conference in field goal percentage (66 %), offensive rebound and was top five in three more categories. Gafford averaged 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and had 64 blocks during the 2018-19 season, all best on the Arkansas roster.

Gafford also became just the second player in school history to be named first team all conference and to the all-defensive team in the same season. Corey Beck was the only other player to accomplish that feat in 1994.

Not surprisingly, guard Isaiah Joe was named to the SEC all-freshman team after he sent an Arkansas record for made 3-pointers in a season with 106. The Northside product leads the league with an average of 3.42 3-pointers made per contest and shooting percentage (42.9%) from long distance.

Arkansas will face Florida on Thursday in the SEC Tournament.