GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFSM) — After what the city of Gravette called a very competitive interview process, they announced their new fire chief.

Interim Fire Chief David Orr was selected to assume the position of permanent Fire Chief.

Chief Orr started with the department in 1996 as a volunteer and has been with the department as an employee for more than 10 years.

For the last few years, he has served as a Captain for the department and as the EMS Director.