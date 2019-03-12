× Har-Ber High School Student Arrested After Bringing Stolen Gun To School

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A 17-year-old Har-Ber High School student was arrested on Tuesday (Mar. 12) for bringing a stolen pistol to school, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., the staff at Har-Ber High School was notified of a student who was possibly in possession of a firearm while on campus.

Taylor says the school resource officer along with the administration at Har-Ber worked quickly in placing the school on ALERT status while investigating. They were able to identify and locate the student.

An unloaded pistol was located in his possession.

The 17-year-old student was arrested and transported to the Springdale Police Department.

It was then discovered that the firearm was reported stolen out of Prairie Grove.

The investigation is ongoing.

Taylor said a big thank you goes to the person that notified the school staff as well as the administration of Har-Ber High School in how they handled the situation.