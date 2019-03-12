Hindsville Woman Killed In Accident On Highway 295

HINDSVILLE (KFSM) — A Hindsville woman died Monday (March 11) after a two-vehicle accident near Arkansas highways 295 and 45.

Katie P. Taylor, 33, died after crashing her vehicle when she failed to yield at the intersection, according to Arkansas State Police.

Taylor’s 2007 Mazda was northbound when she drove into the pathway of the other driver going west in their 2001 Ford.

Weather conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident, state police said.

