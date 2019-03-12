× Home Damaged By Fire Just Outside Rogers City Limits

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers and Beaver Lake firefighters helped save a home just outside the Rogers city limits on Tuesday.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said his department received the call at 7:08 a.m. They arrived just after the Beaver Lake Fire Department and saw smoke coming from the home at 13857 Pleasant Ridge Road.

Jenkins said three people were inside the home but managed to escape unharmed. He said firefighters were able to contain the fire within 10 minutes of arrival.

The fire is believed to have started from a heating unit in the floor, Jenkins said. Because they were able to put it out so quickly, the home only sustained moderate damage and wasn’t a total loss, he said.

“They were lucky in that because they lived so close to the city limits, we were able to get there quickly, even though it was outside the city,” Jenkins said.