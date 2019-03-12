‘MAGA’ Christmas Light Display In Northwest Arkansas Vandalized

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — People are speaking out after a “MAGA” display in Northwest Arkansas was vandalized.

The wood and light display is located on Highway 264 near the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA).

According to Elijah Pearrow, who made the display, all of the lights were cut and the vandals caused over $100 worth of damage.

Pearrow’s friend Esther Seim made a Facebook post about the vandalism saying, “We’re sharing to show that discrimination against conservatives is very real, and it’s happening right in Bentonville.”

Seim said that it looked like someone used a razor blade to cut the lights into pieces.

“The sign has been up for over two months and has had a lot of positive feedback,” Seim said. “Whether or not you agree with our president, vandalism and blatant disrespect is never okay.”

Seim says there was not enough evidence to notify police, but they plan to use donations to fix what the vandals broke.