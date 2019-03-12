Proposal Would Pay Homeless To Pick Up Trash In Little Rock

(THV11) — Canvas Community Church would pay homeless people $9.25 an hour for a maximum of four hours a day, three days a week to pick up trash in Little Rock, according to a proposed ordinance.

Participants would be paid at the end of each workday.

The pilot program would receive no more than $80,000 in funding from the Public Works Department. The program would run from April 1 to Sept. 27.

Two supervisors would be employed at $11 an hour. Their duties would be to pick up participants and drop them off at work sites and to take them home at the end of the workday.

Supervisors would work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and participants would work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Canvas would also give homeless participants information about services that are aimed at helping them overcome homelessness.

The pilot is based on a program called It’s a Better Way in Albuquerque.

Little Rock’s Board of Directors is set to vote on the ordinance at 6 p.m. March 19.