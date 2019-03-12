Scattered Showers And Storms Continue

A major storm system is brewing in the west, but it’s sending out waves of showers towards Arkansas and Oklahoma for the rest of Tuesday. By Wednesday, a front will swing through helping to spark showers and thunderstorms midday. Strong winds will follow behind it.

Two more rounds of precipitation on the way:

1st Round: 4PM-10PM Tuesday, Light showers

2nd Round: 9AM-3PM Wednesday, Showers and thunderstorms

As the front swings through, moderate to heavy rain with thunder can be expected Wednesday midday. Severe threats are extremely low.

By Wednesday afternoon, most of us will pick up at least another half inch of rain.

The center of the storm system will be well off towards our north. This is a huge low pressure system and developing quickly. As winds wrap around it and occlude, our winds will becoming WSW around 20-30MPH gusting near 40MPH for Wednesday evening and Thursday.

-Matt