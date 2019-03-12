× Third Annual Drone Summit Kicks Off Tuesday In Fayetteville, Little Rock

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The third annual Arkansas Drone/Unmanned Aircraft Systems Summit kicks off today (March 12) in Fayetteville and Little Rock.

The two-day summit begins at 8 a.m. today and concludes at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday (March 13). The summit will take place live from the Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Sciences (1371 W. Altheimer) in Fayetteville and the Walton Executive Center (119 Main Street) in Little Rock.

Space is limited, so registration is requested. Light refreshments will be served, with lunch being served off site. Free parking is available in Fayetteville, with paid parking in Little Rock.

