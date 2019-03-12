WATCH: Video Shows Moment Light Pole Fell, Hurting Two At Clarksville Soccer Match

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — Video posted to Twitter shows the moment a stadium light pole fell Saturday (March 9), sending a referee and student to the hospital.

The video was posted to Twitter by Steve Harvey, who recorded it while watching the soccer jamboree streaming on his television. The event was taking place at Clarksville High School, and Mena and Dardanelle teams were on the field at the time.

The light pole fell amid high winds Saturday, with wind gusts upwards of 40 mph. In the video, one student scrambles away as the lights atop the pole narrowly miss him, while the referee appears to be pinned under the pole.

Michael Banning, Clarksville Activity Director, said Saturday that the referee had a broken leg, and a Mena student had superficial wounds to his head and legs.

School officials said Saturday the field would be locked until it could be evaluated.