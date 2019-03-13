Arkansas Bill To Keep Lottery Winner Names Secret Fails

Posted 3:48 am, March 13, 2019, by

Getty Images

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An effort to keep the identities of some lottery winners secret has failed in the Arkansas House.

The proposal to allow winners of more than $500,000 in the state lottery to keep their identities confidential failed in the House on a 39-30 vote on Tuesday. The sponsor of the measure said the bill was aimed at protecting lottery winners’ safety.

The measure was opposed by media groups who said keeping the information secret would prevent the public from knowing if there was any misconduct in the state lottery.

The bill is among several proposals to scale back Arkansas’ public records law that legislators are considering.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.