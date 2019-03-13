Benton County Sheriff’s Department Welcomes New K9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Benton County Sheriff's Department is welcoming a new four-legged member to their team.

Deputy Michael Stockdale recently gained a new European Bloodhound named Daisy Duke as a partner.

Daisy Duke will be used to scent track as well as develop relationships within the community at public events and schools.

"Unfortunately we do have people that wander away from home or get lost and with the certifications and the qualifications that she's gonna have we will be able to hopefully find someone that is missing much quicker," said Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Shaw Holloway says that he is continuing his promise to put the "community first" and he thinks that Daisy Duke will be a true asset when it comes to fulfilling that promise.