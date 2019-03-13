Clarksville Police Say Body Found at Spadra Boat Ramp Is That Of Missing Man

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — Clarksville Police said a body found on the east dock of the Spadra Boat Ramp early Wednesday morning (March 13) is that of a man reported missing by his brother.

According to Larry Boggs, public information officer with the Clarksville Police, the body is believed to be that of Mitchell Wagoner, 60, of Clarksville Wagoner was reported missing Tuesday night by his brother, who said he had not made it back home from fishing that day.

While making regular patrols in the area, police found a vehicle about 2 a.m. matching the description of Wagoner’s vehicle by the Spadra Park East Boat Ramp, Boggs said. They also found fishing poles and other fishing equipment on a nearby riverbank. Police then found the body of a deceased man a short distance from the bank in the water, Boggs said.

Johnson County Coroner Pam Cogan and the Johnson County Dive Team responded and removed the body from the water, Boggs said.

No foul play is suspected, Boggs said. The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.