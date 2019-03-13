Claire’s Recalls Makeup On Possible Asbestos Contamination

(KFSM) — Claire’s Stores, Inc., is recalling three makeup products after testing revealed possible asbestos contamination.

The company is voluntarily recalling Claire’s Eye Shadows, Claire’s Compact Powder and Claire’s Contour Palette after testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revealed the possible presence of asbestos fibers in product samples from one lot of each products.

Asbestos inhalation has been linked to serious health issues.

The products, which were sold in the chain’s stores from October 2016 to March 2019, have since been removed from stores, but consumers with the products are urged to discontinue their use and return them to the store for a full refund.

The cosmetics affected by the recall are:

Claire’s Eyeshadows, UPC #888711847165, SKU #84716, Lot No. 08/17

Claire’s Compact Powder, UPC #888711839153, SKU #83915, Lot No. 07/15

Claire’s Contour Palette, UPC #888711401947, SKU #40194, Lot No. 04/17

Claire’s has had no complaints stemming from the products yet. Anyone with questions can contact Claire’s at 1-800-252-4737, option 2, from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. EDT (8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. CDT).