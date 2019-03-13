× Cyclist, Car Involved In Crash In Downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A cyclist was injured after he was struck by a car Wednesday (March 13) in downtown Fayetteville.

The cyclist was headed down hill near Church Avenue and Meadow Street when he was hit the car, according to bystanders.

Fayetteville firefighters said the cyclist suffered a leg injury. It’s unclear if there were any injuries to the driver.

The cyclist was taken to a local hospital, but an immediate update on his conditions wasn’t available.