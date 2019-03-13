Deputies Injure Person After ‘Incident’ In Decatur

Posted 5:27 pm, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:06PM, March 13, 2019

DECATUR, Ark. (KFSM) — Sheriff's deputies wounded a person Wednesday (March 13) after an incident on West Mountain Road.

The person, described as a suspect, was taken from the scene and given medical attention, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

An update on the person's condition wasn't immediately available.

Jenkins said the sheriff's office and Arkansas State Police were investigating the incident, but no other details were provided.

Jenkins said no deputies were injured during the incident.

