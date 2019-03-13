Facebook Says Site Problems Not Caused By Cyber Attack

(KFSM) — 5NEWS is trying to update our Facebook users with breaking news and today’s top stories, but sadly our page is currently down.

Facebook has issued a statement via Twitter after several users complained about the social media site not working.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” the tweet said.

The site also tweeted that it was working to resolve the issue, but can confirm that it is not related to a “DDoS attack.”

A DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack is a cyber attack that “is a malicious attempt to disrupt normal traffic of a targeted server, service or network by overwhelming the target or its surrounding infrastructure with a flood of Internet traffic,” according to Cloudflare.