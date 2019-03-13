× Former Van Buren Photographer Accused Of Murder For Hire Plot

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Former Van Buren photographer John Kelly is facing charges for conspiring to commit murder.

According to an arrest affidavit, Kelly planned to kill a juvenile, that juvenile’s grandparents and father.

Kelly, 49, considered sending them to Mexico and arranging that they “never return.” The affidavit also states that Kelly also discussed killing the four people himself.

Kelly faces four counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The affidavit states that Kelly gave the other person money and a motorcycle. He also promised the other person a Mustang upon completion of the job.

Kelly was previously charged with five counts of sexual assault in January 2018, but was released on June 7, 2018, on a $50,000 bond.

Kelly owned a well-known photography business in Crawford County.

5NEWS is not identifying the photography business due to the fact that Kelly is no longer the owner.

The new owners of the business said before they took ownership, Kelly had not performed any tasks associated with the business for more than five years.

At the time of ownership, his photography business was contracted to take class pictures for surrounding school districts.