Honda, Acura Recall 1.1 Million Vehicles For Defective Replacement Airbags

(KFSM) — Honda and Acura are recalling 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because they may have received defective airbags either as replacements during the Takata airbag recall or replacements after a wreck.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, announced the recall on Wednesday.

The defective airbags may have been installed as a permanent replacement during the massive Takata airbag recall issued in 2017. Those airbags were recalled because they were capable of rupturing and exploding, sending shrapnel flying that could injure drivers. About two dozen deaths have been linked to the faulty Takata airbags.

Those who have had airbags replaced after a wreck may also have received the faulty replacement airbags, NHTSA said.

Those needing to check on whether their vehicle is subject to recall can visit the NHTSA Recalls website and put in their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).