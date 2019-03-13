LIVE: Press Conference Regarding Escaped Missouri Inmate In LeFlore County

(KFSM) — A manhunt is underway in LeFlore County for an inmate who escaped from a detention center in Sedalia, Mo.

LeFlore County deputies are searching for Travis Lee Davis, 30, who escaped from the Pettis County Jail in Sedalia, Mo., on Sunday (March 10) night. Deputies said Davis allegedly stole a Heavener police car and fled before wrecking it on Forest Hill Road off Highway 59. He then fled on foot, deputies said.

Davis was arrested earlier in Heavener, but they didn’t know he was an escaped inmate at the time. He was placed in a Heavener patrol car with a window partition that was closed, according to Heavener Police Chief Ty Armstrong. The officer had his key fob, but somehow Davis was able to get to the driver’s seat and drive away while still handcuffed, Armstrong said.

Davis wrecked the stolen patrol car a few miles away on Forest Hill Road off Highway 59 and fled on foot.

Armstrong said they are searching the area, but they believe it’s a strong possibility Davis was able to hop onto a train.