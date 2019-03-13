Police: Ohio Woman Rams Several People With Car After Wendy’s Drive-Thru Altercation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A dispute police said started in a Wendy's drive-thru ended with at least one teen being taken to the hospital and a mother of two being arrested on felonious assault charges.

Police said the incident happened just before midnight Sunday in a Wendy's parking lot in Cleveland Heights.

They said Jamila Sloan was in the drive-thru lane with her two young children when a car behind her honked at her.

"The vehicle with the three females was honking their horn at Sloan," the report said. The report further noted witnesses told police Sloan then opened her vehicle door and asked the females if they "were hungry" and then said, "I'll shoot y'all."

The females then exchanged words with Sloan.

According to police, security video from Wendy's shows that once Sloan got her food, she drove up a few feet and parked her car. A few minutes later when the other car pulled out of the drive-thru, Sloan moved her vehicle up and an argument started.

A female got out of the other car, and the vehicle Sloan was driving struck her. Two others got out of the car, and Sloan's vehicle can be seen striking those women, too.

Police said Sloan then took off.

"The victims got the license plate and officers were able to find her," said Chief Annette Mecklenburg. The chief said one victim was taken to the hospital. All three victims are expected to be OK.

Sloan told officers the girls tried to jump her and she got scared and took off.

"It should be noted that after the initial encounter in the drive-thru lane, Sloan had the opportunity to leave the Wendy's parking lot, but instead decided to park, facing outward toward the drive-thru lanes, as if to wait on the Saturn to leave," the report stated.

Sloan is facing several charges including felonious assault and child endangering. She is free on bond and due back in court soon.