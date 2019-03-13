Howe Schools On Lockdown As Manhunt Under Way For Escaped Missouri Inmate

Travis Lee Davis

HOWE, Okla. (KFSM) — Howe schools are on lockdown while LeFlore County authorities search for an inmate who escaped from jail in Sedalia, Mo.

LeFlore County deputies are searching for Travis Lee Davis, 30, who escaped from the Pettis County Jail in Sedalia, Mo., on Sunday night. Deputies said Davis allegedly stole a Heavener police car and fled before wrecking it on Forest Hill Road off Old Highway 59. He then fled on foot, deputies said.

Howe school officials confirmed that the schools were on lockdown while authorities searched the area for Davis, who is believed to have ties in LeFlore County.

According to our St. Louis affiliate Fox 2 Now, Davis was being held in the Pettis County jail in Sedalia on $100,000 bond after a hostage situation in February. Sedalia police said Davis held a woman and toddler hostage inside an apartment bedroom on Feb. 13 before the woman and boy were released. Police said Davis was taken into custody after about two hours, but he resisted as he was arrested.

Davis had three previous arrests for resisting arrest, court records show.

Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond said jail officers discovered Davis had escaped on Sunday night.

Davis is a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and has several tattoos, including a “third eye” tattoo of an eye in a pyramid on the front of his neck.

LeFlore County sheriff’s deputies say escaped inmate Travis Lee Davis stole a Heavener Police vehicle, wrecked it, then fled on foot. (Courtesy of the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office)

