× Scoreless Innings Streak Snapped But Hogs Still Roll Leathernecks

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Western Illinois pushed across a run in the sixth inning to snap Arkansas pitching’s 23 inning scoreless streak but it wasn’t nearly enough to upset the No. 14 ranked Razorbacks.

Arkansas got two free runs on errors in the early innings then a four run fifth blew the game open as the Razorbacks swept the two game series with a 11-1 run-rule win on Wednesday in eight innings.

The Razorbacks will now turn their attention to SEC play as Missouri comes to Baum-Walker Stadium for a three game series starting on Friday. The Tigers are 10-5 heading into Wednesday and had won four in a row.

Casey Martin continues to push his batting average up as he picked up two hits and scored twice while Heston Kjerstad is now hitting better than .350 on the season after picking up five hits in the short series.

Dominic Fletcher drove in three runs on the day, including two on a double that rolled to the centerfield wall.

Marshall Denton started on the mound for Arkansas and threw three scoreless innings while striking out three but the Razorbacks used five pitchers on the day as they try to set their bullpen heading into conference play.