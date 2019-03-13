Student Dies At University Of Central Arkansas Dorm

The University of Central Arkansas reported that a student died at a campus dormitory Wednesday morning.

University police and medical personnel were called to Bear Hall after a male student was reported to be unconscious, according to a university news release. When they arrived, the student was dead.

The student’s identity was not immediately released.

No foul play was suspected. The Faulkner County sheriff’s office has requested a medical examination to determine the student’s cause of death, according to the release.

The university said counselors were scheduled to visit with Bear Hall residents at 6 p.m. Wednesday.