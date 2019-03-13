US Marshals Museum Still Seeking Funds After Voters Reject Sales Tax Proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation says they plan to continue moving forward after voters rejected a proposal to institute a temporary sales tax that would help fund the museum.

Those in charge of raising money for the museum say they plan to continue asking.

Vice President of Development at the Marshals Museum Foundation, Alice Alt, says they are looking to donors across the country for help.

"Who we are looking at right now are foundations, donors across the country also both here in Northwest Arkansas, Fort Smith, of course, Oklahoma, Texas but really our fundraising efforts will be focused on donor specific," Alt said.

Alt says the building dedication ceremonies are still planned for September 24.