Arkansas Bill: Raise Cigarette Taxes To Pay For Tax Cuts

Posted 1:31 pm, March 14, 2019, by

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Arkansas Senate and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are proposing raising taxes on cigarettes and e-cigarettes to pay for tax cuts for the state’s low- and middle-income residents.

Senate President Jim Hendren on Thursday unveiled a $100 million proposal to cut taxes for low-income earners and to raise the state’s standard deduction. The cuts will be paid for by raising taxes on cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

Hendren was flanked by more than a dozen lawmakers as he unveiled the plan, which he says will go before a Senate committee next week.

The proposal comes after the majority-Republican Legislature last month backed GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s proposal to cut the state’s top income tax rate.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.