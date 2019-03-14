× Arkansas Falls To Florida In SEC Tournament Opener

NASHVILLE (KFSM)–Just as has been the case over the last four seasons, KeVaughn Allen proved to be a thorn in Arkansas’s side.

The senior from Little Rock posted 17 points and led the Gators to a 66-50 win over the Razorbacks. Florida outscored Arkansas by 14 points in the second half.

Freshman Keyonte Johnson led all scorers with 20 points and 12 rebounds for Florida.

Arkansas (17-15) suffered on the glass and was outrebounded 39-26 , as Florida totaled 18 offensive rebounds. In comparison, the Hogs had 18 defensive boards.

In what could be his last game as a Hog, Daniel Gafford scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds. Nortside graduate Isaiah Joe also hit double figures with 12 points.

While the Hogs won’t make the NCAA tournament for a third consecutive season, Mike Anderson and company could still receive a bid to the NIT.