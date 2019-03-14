Butterball Recalling Raw Ground Turkey Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

(KFSM) — Butterball LLC is recalling 78,164 pounds of raw ground turkey because it may be contaminated with a strain of salmonella, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall was announced Thursday (March 14) and covers prepackaged raw ground turkey that was produced on July 7, 2018.

These products are subject to recall:

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label.

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label.

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label.

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 represented on the label.

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 represented on the label.

The products will have the establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside of the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to institutional and retail locations nationwide, the USDA said.

The recall stems from a two-state outbreak in which 5 patients were sickened. The most common symptoms from salmonella are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12-72 hours of eating the contaminated food. The illness usually lasts 4-7 days, and most recover without treatment.

Consumers who have purchased these products should throw the products out or return them to their place of purchase. Consumers with questions can call 800-288-8372.