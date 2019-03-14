Doctors Gather In Fayetteville For Brain Injury Seminar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — March is National Brain Injury Awareness Month and doctors gathered in Fayetteville Thursday (March 14) to educate the community about the latest research into sports-related concussions.

At the free event, attendees were given a chance to ask doctors questions about the latest concussion guidelines and protocols.

Doctors also used the meeting to teach players, coaches and parents about common misconceptions about brain injuries.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, traumatic brain injuries contribute to about 30 percent of all injury-related deaths.