It's Pi Day! Celebrate 3-14 With Special Deals At Area Restaurants, Stores

(KFSM) — Happy National Pi Day!

Today marks the celebration of Pi, or π, that mathematical number 3.1415….you get the idea. While it’s a great day for mathematicians, Pi Day has evolved into a day for the rest of us as well — a celebration of pie.

As a result, several restaurants locally and nationwide are celebrating Pi Day with pie, from the delicious dessert to the savory Italian kind.

Here are a few special deals you can find on “Pi Day,” good for March 14 only.

Rick’s Bakery in Northwest Arkansas is offering a slice of pie and a coffee or a fountain drink for $3.14, or you can get $3.14 off a whole pie.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Fort Smith will offer a free pie to take home and bake for guests who order a Homemade Chicken Pot Pie to go or at the restaurant. Baking instructions will be provided.

The Village Inn will offer $2 off any whole pie today in honor of Pi Day, but only in restaurants and at participating locations.

7-Eleven stores will offer a whole pizza via the chain’s 7NOW app for $3.14. In store, a 7Rewards member can get a slice of pizza for 50 cents.

Cici’s is offering an adult buffet for $3.14 with the purchase of another adult buffet and a large drink, with this coupon only.

Whole Foods is offering $3.14 off a whole large bakery pie, while supplies last.

Pizza Inn can get a Chocolate Chip Pizzert for $3.14 if you are a new or existing rewards club member.

The Fresh Market is offering $3.14 off Old Fashioned Apple and Cherry Pies as well as their chicken pot pies from the deli.

Pieology in Fayetteville and Siloam Springs is offering an artisan thin pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of another artisan thin pizza.

For those who don’t like pie very much, it also happens to be National Potato Chip Day. To that end, Schlotzsky’s is celebrating by giving away a free bag of chips with the purchase of any entree.