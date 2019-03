Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A father who has been deployed overseas gave his son the surprise of a lifetime.

Army Specialist Taylor Stephens has been deployed for a year and his son Remington wasn't expecting him to be home for a little while longer.

"I haven't seen him, I haven't been home in a year so it's definitely been a lot to take in," Stephens said. "It's a long time to be away and not see somebody."

Remington says he can't wait to go dirt bike riding with his dad and his dog.